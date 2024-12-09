WWE’s Kane Makes Bold Proclamation on Die Hard Christmas Movie Debate

WWE Hall of Famer Kane is weighing in on the yearly debate of Die Hard being a Christmas movie. Instead of delivering chokeslams and Tombstone piledrivers, Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, spends his time as the Mayor of Knox County. Kane was one half of the Brothers of Destruction with Undertaker, one of the most initimidating duos in the WWE. So of course, Kane had to let his opinion be known regarding if Die Hard truly falls under the Christmas movie category. Die Hard and Christmas a highly debated topic each holiday season, so when a WWE Hall of Famer speaks about it, it’s bound to garner attention.

Glenn Jacobs/Kane posted a list of things he considers as being Christmas-themed on X/Twitter. He finished the list by declaring, “Nope, still not feeling it. Die Hard is NOT a Christmas movie!” and giving a thumbs down in the attached photo. Kane is also wearing a George Washington holiday sweater. It’s worth noting that he’s also watching Die Hard in the background of the photo. He has the movie paused on the scene where the villainous Hans Gruber is about to plummet to his death.

✅️ Santa hat

✅️ Leg lamp

✅️ Ugly sweater

✅️ Hot chocolate

✅️ Candy canes

✅️ Regifted fruit cake

Nope, still not feeling it. Die Hard is NOT a Christmas movie! pic.twitter.com/QREZuPWuqp — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) December 7, 2024

Bruce Willis even thinks Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie

Bruce Willis, the star of Die Hard, once said that Die Hard is not a Christmas movie in the closing monologue of the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, which aired in 2018. Willis ended his roast by musing on why exactly he agreed to put up with it in the first place. He said: “People ask my why I did this roast. Was it because one of the last guys who did it became president? Hell no. Why would I want to be president when I can just keep being Bruce F-ing Willis? I did this roast for one reason and one reason only – to settle something once and for all. Now, please listen very carefully: Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a goddamn Bruce Willis movie.”

Doubters have said that for them, Die Hard can’t be counted as a Christmas movie because Christmas is not really the central theme of the story. Others maintain that the Christmas backdrop is enough, and that the movie does explore themes associated with the holiday such as family, redemption and altruism for its own sake.

Willis is unlikely to weigh in on this debate again now that he has generally stopped performing and making public appearances. The actor’s family officially announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia in March of 2022, and then frontotemporal dementia in February of 2023. The disorder means that he struggles with language and communication. These symptoms may have been manifesting gradually in the years prior.