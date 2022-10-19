Big Update on Karl Anderson's NJPW Future

AJ Styles has his club back together. Earlier this month, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made an unannounced return to World Wrestling Entertainment, popping up on Monday Night Raw to align with The Phenomenal One is his fight against The Judgment Day. This put the tandem, collectively known as the Good Brothers, in a rare spot within the professional wrestling landscape. While the duo had finished up their commitments with Impact Wrestling, both men still had verbal agreements with New Japan Pro Wrestling that extended until NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. Beyond that, Anderson currently reigns as NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion.

Even in the days after Anderson returned to WWE, there was no mention of NJPW stripping the Bullet Club member of his title nor any discussion about changing plans for his upcoming title defense next month at NJPW Battle Autumn. It became clear that something would have to give earlier this week, when WWE announced that Anderson, Gallows, and Styles would battle Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel, which is scheduled for the same day as NJPW Battle Autumn.

Taking to social media, Anderson and Gallows announced that they will not be appearing at Battle Autumn, but teased that they will be back in NJPW at some point soon.

"You guys announced 'Bright Lights' 'The Machine Gun' Karl Anderson for a match November 5. Guess what, we're a little double booked because you didn't run it through me," Gallows said. "So, he ain't coming. We're not coming unless it's on our time."

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I love what you've done for the Good Brothers through these years. I am the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion of all time," Anderson added. "I only work when the lights are bright. November 5, we're not coming. We'll come on our time. The Machine Gun will tell you when I'm coming to defend my championship."

ATTENTION:::::!!!!!!!



OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE GREATEST #NEVEROPENWEIGHTCHAMPION ON THE FACT THAT @njpw1972 BOOKED ME WITHOUT GOING THRU MY BOOKING AGENT @the_biglg ……. SO WITH THAT SAID …..

We gotta little problem.

Signed, @wwe ‘s #theOC ‘s Karl “Bright Lights” Anderson pic.twitter.com/b5N8yIW7Xa — Karl “The Machine Gun” Anderson (@MachineGunKA) October 19, 2022

It remains to be seen how NJPW as a promotion will handle the NEVER Openweight Title. There could be an interim champion crowned at Battle Autumn, like how AEW has handled when their lineal champions have been injured, or the promotion could wait until Anderson is available again to defend the strap.

It's also unclear as to how long the Good Brothers are signed with WWE. Recent reports have indicated that it is a "big money deal," but there's every chance that the tag team is only being brought in to work this one program with Styles against The Judgment Day.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Anderson's NJPW status.