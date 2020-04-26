Karl Anderson Pitches Dream Match With The Revival and The Young Bucks

✖

Now that Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are all gone from the WWE, ideas for a few dream tag team matches are already starting to pop up on social media. Dawson and Wilder, now Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of The Revolt, were granted their releases from the company back on April 10 and have since teased appearing in both All Elite Wrestling and NWA Power. Meanwhile Gallows and Anderson were two of the 30+ wrestlers to be released by the company back on April 15, and the latter has already posted a teaser video of making a return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

But Anderson has an even better idea — a triple threat tag team match between himself and Anderson, The Revolt and AEW's The Young Bucks.

Harwood already seems to be in on the idea.

Just make sure you bring the Saudi trophy 🏆 https://t.co/N8xGoIE84F — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) April 26, 2020

Gallows & Anderson did wrestle The Revival and handful of times on WWE television when both were in the company, though none of the matches were particularly memorable or given much time/build-up. Meanwhile The Bucks have been teasing a match with The Revolt for years and used to be in the same Bullet Club stable with Gallows and Anderson.

So the real question is, could the match happen? The answer is yes, but it would probably only be possible in an AEW ring. The Bucks have pointed out in past interviews that their relationship with New Japan hasn't been great since they left the promotion, but that hasn't stopped stars like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley from working both promotions. Harwood and Wheeler reportedly don't have to worry about any 90-day no compete clauses in their contracts, but Anderson and Gallows do — so the match wouldn't be able to happen until mid-July.

The Revolt and Gallows & Anderson would be solid additions to AEW's tag team division, which is already loaded with teams like The Bucks, The Lucha Bros, SCU, The Best Friends, Jurassic Express, The Butcher & The Blade, The Hybrid 2, Private Party and The Dark Order. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, and recently broke the record for longest reigns with the titles at nearly 100 days.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.