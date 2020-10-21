Karrion Kross Pitches Survivor Series Match Against The Fiend and Alexa Bliss

✖

Karrion Kross is still out of action with his separated shoulder injury. But the former NXT Champion has already pitched a match he wants once he's back in action. Kross took to his Instagram story on Wednesday with graphics made by fans of him side-by-side with Scarlett against Alexa Bliss with 'The Fiend," indicating the match should happen at Survivor Series. The November pay-per-view is the one time of year NXT wrestlers typically interact with stars from Raw and SmackDown, so it's not too far of a stretch.

It's also worth noting that Kross and Scarlett both uploaded videos of the big man working out on a beach this week, indicating his shoulder injury is quickly recovering. Kross suffered the injury at NXT TakeOver: XXX, then was forced to relinquish NXT's top prize a mere four days after winning it.

In an interview with ComicBook earlier this year, Kross explained the inspirations for his new persona.

"We stay in the lane of what we know people are enjoying and seeing, but we're ready to change into the other gears of what people are doing," Kross said. When we put these characters together, Scarlett and I, we were discussing presentations, a lot of the things that we were interested in attempting to bring to life were inspirations from film, television, comics, novels, and theatrical plays too, as both of us love theater. Repo! The Genetic Opera was a huge inspiration for a lot of stuff we did. and obviously, Hellraiser, if you can get those vibes, Clive Barker is a genius."

He also said the graphic novel Watchmen partially inspired his entrance and clock motif.

"So, it wasn't deliberate, but subconsciously, there may have been something there," Kross said. "I was very much into Watchmen. I watched the television series. I read the books, the graphic novels after I watched the film, but the Tick-Tock and the Doomsday Clock, really for me, I was just fascinated by the Nixon administration era and how all of the propaganda that was surrounding the cold war is very fascinating. When you go back and watch the documentaries and read the books like to this day, there's a lot of people that aren't really sure how much of that was worked up or was legitimate."

"And just, if you think about it, the general idea that we're all sitting in our homes, and we're watching this guy on TV, watching to clock go up and down and tell us that doomsday is coming, that's a crazy concept," Kross said. "I think that set a precedent in human history from, perhaps, a cultural or a socioeconomic standpoint of just seeing something like that on your TV before you go to bed. It was just crazy."