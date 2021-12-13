Two Former WWE Stars Confirm They Won’t Return to Impact Wrestling

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross (now going by Killer Kross again) and his fiancee/manager, Scarlett Bordeaux, were both released by the WWE back in early November. Bordeaux has already started popping up at indie wrestling events again, while Kross is presumably still waiting out the 90-day “No Compete” clause that is standard for all WWE main roster contracts (his first scheduled match is slotted for Feb. 5 against former Ring of Honor star Flip Gordon). One of the big questions surrounding the couple since their release is whether or not they’ll go back to Impact Wrestling, where the pair both found success as singles wrestlers in 2018-19.

However, issues regarding Kross’ contract and a dispute regarding a blade job resulted in him spending months on the shelf before he was finally released at the end of 2019, freeing him up to sign with WWE months after Bordeaux had already done so. It appears the couple still isn’t friendly with the promotion, as Bordeaux repeatedly stated they wouldn’t go back during a recent virtual signing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re not going back there. We’re not going back there, no,” Bordeaux said at a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

Kross’ usage on WWE’s main roster became a hot-button issue for the back half of 2021. Most of the presentation from his NXT run (including Bordeaux) was absent, he lost his debut match on Raw in about three minutes and the gladiator ring gear he was eventually given was met with ridicule. WWE’s booking eventually led to wrestling legends speaking out, including Mick Foley.

“Hello, this is the hardcore legend Mick Foley. I’d like to title this video WWE, We’ve Got a Problem because I think you do and that problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to,” Foley said in a video back in September. “Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines. But part of it is a problem of your own making.

“I think younger talent sees the way that developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside or in the case of Karrion Kross, greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” he added. “If I was an aspiring talent now, big-league talent with a major decision to make, I’m not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me back in the day, but that was a different time, different place. If it was today, I’m not sure I would trust the powers to be with my career in their hands. And until that changes, WWE, you’ve got a problem.”