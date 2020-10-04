Karrion Kross and Scarlett Posts Ominous Messages Ahead of NXT TakeOver 31

✖

It's been over a month since Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship, ending his reign at just four days due to a separated shoulder injury he suffered at NXT TakeOver XXX. Kross promised everyone that he'd be back to reclaim his title when the time was right and has been posting ominous messages ever since alongside Scarlett (his real-life wife) ever since. This weekend was no exception, as the two took to social media to let everyone know they'd be watching the NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly in the main event of NXT TakeOver 31.

"Tomorrow. We'll be watching," Kross wrote, posting a photo of himself alongside Scarlett.

TakeOver will mark the first event to take place inside the Capitol Wrestling Center, the revamped venue inside the WWE Performance Center.

"It's a historic callback to where this all began," Triple H explained in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "We gutted the Performance Center and it's now rebuilt, so it feels like we're going back to the beginning. To me, it feels like we're going back to 1953. Just like then, we're doing something different and new, taking the business to a whole new level.

"The Capitol Wrestling Center captures the feel and the vibe of NXT," he added. "We will have all the bells and whistles of the ThunderDome, but we'll keep that NXT feel. It's edgier, darker and raw — you're walking into the ultimate heavy metal soundstage."

Get ready for #NXTTakeOver 31 with a sneak peek inside the Capitol Wrestling Center, the newly redesigned home of #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/xnrjYp2seG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020

"The Game" also confirmed live fans would be in attendance for Sunday night's event.

"There will be a contingent of fans in attendance, some of which will be talent, others will be friends and family and some will be fans," he said. "We will take every safety precaution that there is. All of this was signed off by our medical staff. Everybody that walks in the building will be PCR tested, take a questionnaire and be medically screened. There will be plexiglass pods with fans that are in groups, and the groups will vary in size. Everyone will wear masks, and each group will never be near anyone else."

Check out the full card for TakeOver 31 below: