WWE's Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Retain NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at Worlds Collide

After the battle for the NXT Women's Championship, it was time for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match between current Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs Raw Superstars Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Nikki and Doudrop were on a mission and were in command of the match for quite some time. It looked like at one point that they would run away with the match, but Chance and Carter are one of the best pure Tag Teams in WWE, and they would make a comeback later in the match. No one however saw that Toxic Attraction would end up intervening, and they would actually help Carter and Chance, keeping Nikki from breaking up a pin on Doudrop and helping Carter and Chance retain their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Nikki and Carter were in first, and Carter looked to set a tone for the match, but then things moved out of their control when Doudrop tagged in and put her impressive power on display, throwing Carter onto Chance and then hitting an Elbow Drop on them. She tagged Nikki back in and they went to work on Chance in the corner, and Nikki would pin Chance between the ring skirt and the ring apron, slamming her into the side of it and then tagging in Doudrop, who did the same.

Doudrop rolled Chance back into the ring and tagged Nikki in, who kept her isolated from her partner and then tagged in Doudrop. Doudrop knocked Carter down from the ring and then slammed Chance down, and Chance was feeling some pain. Nikki tagged back in and she continued to wear down Chance in the corner, but Chance kept pushing her away and crawling to Carter. Doudrop denied her and threw her into their corner, but Chance dodged and Doudrop collided with the post.

Nikki tagged in quickly and went to keep Chance in the ring, but she got to Carter and Carter went on a tear, knocking Doudrop off the ring and then colliding with Nikki and going for the cover, but she kicked out. Nikki went up top and brought Nikki down. Then Doudrop tagged back in and they combined on Carter into a cover, but she kicked out.

Doudrop collided with Carter and then all four ended up knocked down on the mat. Doudrop got Carter up top and then looked to throw her down, but then Toxic Attraction's music hit and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne ran to the ring. Nikki met them head-on and threw them into the side of the ring, but that allowed Carter to go for the cover on Doudrop. Nikki almost got to her in time but Toxic Attraction managed to get a hold of her leg and keep her from making it to her partner, and that allowed Chance and Carter to get the three count and retain their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

You can find the full card and updated results for Worlds Collide below.

Champion vs Champion NXT and NXT UK Championship Title Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate

Triple Threat NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship Title Unification Match: Mandy Rose def. Meiko Satomura vs Blair Davenport

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Tag Team Championship Unification Match: Pretty Deadly (C) def. Creed Brothers vs Briggs and Jensen (C) vs Gallus

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) def. Ricochet

