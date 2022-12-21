WWE's Kayden Carter and Katana Chance Retain NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in Thrilling Triple Threat

The WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships were on the line in a Triple Threat match, which is always a dicey situation for the Champions. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance would defend their Championships against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin and Diamond Mine's Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile, and it was Carter and Dolin in first. Everyone would find themselves involved and at one point it looked like Nile and Paxley had it won, but a heads-up move from Carter was able to counter Nile's submission and give the Champs the win, allowing them to retain their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Dolin and Carter would kick things off and Dolin would get Carter in the corner and tag Jayne in. Nile tagged herself in against Jayne, keeping her in the center of the ring until tagging Paxley and hitting a super kick. They teamed up on Jayne and then Paxley followed up with a cover but she kicked out, and then Paxley tagged in Nile. Jayne bought herself some space but then Carter tagged herself in and dropped Jayne.

Carter and Chance knocked Dolin off the ring apron and then wiped out everyone else, knocking them to the floor. After the commercial Dolin and Nile were in the ring and Dolin was on a roll, but Nile stopped the momentum by tagging in Carter, who put Dolin on her heels. Paxley tagged in and almost got pinned by Carter, but she kicked out. Paxley knocked Chance off the side of the ring and went toe to toe with Carter, but then Chance tagged in and brought Paxley down into a cover, though Nile saved the day.

Then everyone was in and hitting superkicks, and Toxic was on top but Carter broke things up. Jayne collided with Nile but then ended up missing her in the corner and Paxley went to cover her, only for it to be broken up at the last minute by Dolin. Nile and Jayne were active, and Jayne slammed Nile down and waited to pounce. Chance tagged in though and teamed with Carter, but Paxley pushed Chance over and broke it up. Then Nile had Carter locked in but Carter used the ropes to push herself away and reverse the hold, pinning Nile's shoulders to the mat and winning the match. Carter and Chance are still your WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

