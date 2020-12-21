Kevin Greene, NFL Legend and Former WCW Star, Dead at 58

✖

NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene passed away on Monday, as confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 58-years-old. Greene's professional career spanned 1985-97, playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers while establishing himself as one of the most prolific pass rushers in the league's history. Greene also dipped his toe into the professional wrestling world in the late 90s, debuting at WCW's The Great American Bash in 1996 alongside fellow NFL player Steve "Mongo" McMichael. Mongo betrayed Greene during the match to align himself with the Four Horsemen.

Greene would wrestle four more times, including a six-man tag match against the New World Order, a grudge match with McMichael at Great American Bash 1997 and two matches with The Giant (better known as The Big Show).

Rest in Peace Kevin Greene (1962-2020); one of the best to ever make the jump from football to wrestling. Here’s Greene, Roddy Piper, & Ric Flair celebrating their victory over Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, & Syxx in the main event of #WCW Slamboree 1997. pic.twitter.com/nt22VOiaXl — WCW Archive (@WCWarchive) December 21, 2020

Though he never stepped foot in a WWE ring, the company offered their condolences shortly after the news broke.

WWE is saddened to learn that Kevin Greene passed away today at the age of 58. https://t.co/jC4jay7BM5 — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene," David Baker, Pro Football Hall of Famer President and CEO, wrote in a statement. "I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory."