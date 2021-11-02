Reports popped up back in September that former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens only had a short amount of time left on his current WWE contract, reportedly set to expire in January 2022. Owens has remained mostly silent about the situation — outside of a reference to his old Pro Wrestling Guerrilla stable with the Young Bucks and Adam Cole on Twitter — but fans noticed he might have tipped his hand towards his contract expiring on this week’s Monday Night Raw. During a promo directed at Big E and Seth Rollins, Owens said, “It might be for three more months, or three more years, that doesn’t matter. What matters is every single time I’m on Raw, you can believe I will do everything I can to give the WWE Universe something to remember.”

Owens, having recently been drafted to Raw, took on Big E in the main event of this week’s Raw and came up short despite outside interference from Seth Rollins. KO immediately apologized to E after the match, but the WWE Champion hit him with his Big Ending finisher anyway.

The Canadian star has not held a championship since the last of his three United States Championship runs back in 2017. He recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of becoming world champion and sent a message to his supportive fans.

“Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. …The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, they’re really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am. But I’ve been so lucky because I’ve had a really great career,” Owens said in a video addressed to fans. “I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this. It’s not just them, I have really great friends, really great colleagues to go on this ride with. And I have everybody watching this right now.

“I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride. And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. So I figured this was a good time to say thank you to all of you” he continued. “For being there for the highs, for being there for the lows, just for being there for the whole ride.”