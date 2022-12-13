WWE: Another Sign That The King of the Ring PPV Could Be Returning

WWE's King of the Ring was an annual pay-per-view from 1993-2002 but has only appeared sporadically as a tournament over the past two decades. Reports popped up last month stating that Paul Levesque, now that he's in charge of WWE's Creative, wants to revive the tournament as an annual event as part of his changes to WWE's pay-per-view schedule for 2023. It was then reported this week that WWE has filed for the trademarks for "WWE King and Queen of the Ring" and specifically mentions it as a name for wrestling events.

"Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information," the filing reads.

The 2021 Crown Jewel event saw the finals for both the King of the Ring tournament and a women's version of the tournament dubbed the "Queen's Crown." Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega won their respective tournaments, though both have since abandoned their royal gimmicks.

Triple H on WWE Gimmick Pay-Per-Views

The reports regarding Levesque's ideas about WWE's updated pay-per-view scheduled have mentioned shows like Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank potentially being on the chopping block. "The Game" discussed that during the post-show press conference after Survivor Series WarGames late last month.

"Hell in a Cell stepping away, for me... I think there's a lot of feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that it's a giant blow-off. If you're calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to the Hell in a Cell," Triple H said. "I hear this speculation among fans a lot, and all of you (reporters) as well: Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber. Maybe those things should all go away."

"No one is ever going to challenge somebody and go, 'That's it, I'm tired of you, I'm challenging you to an Elimination Chamber match with five other guys.' It doesn't work, right? Same thing, 'That does it, I challenge you to Money in the Bank.' Right? I feel like there's a difference there," he continued. "I think we have to re-evaluate all of that. I think we have to look at that. It's really looking at the overall calendar and saying what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense, one after the other?"