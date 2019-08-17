WWE King Of The Ring 2019 Bracket Officially Revealed

WWE has revealed the full bracket for this year’s return of the King of the Ring tournament.
The tournament will officially get underway this week with matches being held at Monday’s edition of RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota and Tuesday’s SmackDown Live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It will continue the next week at RAW in New Orleans, Louisiana and SmackDown Live in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Finally, the tournament will reach the semi-finals in two weeks with RAW and SmackDown Live at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the finals of the tournament will occur at the Clash of Champions PPV in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 15th.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can see the full bracket below.
Officially, the matches are as follows:
First Round – RAW (8/19 St. Paul, MN)
- Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe
- Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre
- Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn
- The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
First Round – SmackDown Live (8/20 Sioux Falls, SD)
- Kevin Owens vs. Elias
- Ali vs. Buddy Murphy
- Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin
- Apollo Crews vs. Andrade
Second Round – RAW (8/26 New Orleans, LA)
- Cesaro or Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet or Drew McIntyre
- Cedric Alexander or Sami Zayn vs. The Miz or Baron Corbin
Second Round – SmackDown Live (8/27 Baton Rouge, LA)
- Kevin Owens or Elias vs. Ali or Buddy Murphy
- Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews or Andrade
Semi-Finals – RAW (9/9 New York, NY)
- Cesaro or Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander or Sami Zayn or The Miz or Baron Corbin
Semi-Finals – SmackDown Live (9/10 New York, NY)
- Kevin Owens or Elias or Ali or Buddy Murphy vs. Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin or Apollo Crews or Andrade
Finals – RAW vs. SmackDown at Clash of Champions (9/15 Charlotte, NC)
- TBD vs. TBD
Who do you think will win this year’s King of the Ring tournament? Let us know in the comments section below!