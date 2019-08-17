WWE King Of The Ring 2019 Bracket Officially Revealed

WWE has revealed the full bracket for this year’s return of the King of the Ring tournament.

The tournament will officially get underway this week with matches being held at Monday’s edition of RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota and Tuesday’s SmackDown Live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It will continue the next week at RAW in New Orleans, Louisiana and SmackDown Live in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Finally, the tournament will reach the semi-finals in two weeks with RAW and SmackDown Live at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the finals of the tournament will occur at the Clash of Champions PPV in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 15th.

You can see the full bracket below.

Officially, the matches are as follows:

First Round – RAW (8/19 St. Paul, MN)

Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe

Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn

The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

First Round – SmackDown Live (8/20 Sioux Falls, SD)

Kevin Owens vs. Elias

Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Second Round – RAW (8/26 New Orleans, LA)

Cesaro or Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet or Drew McIntyre

Cedric Alexander or Sami Zayn vs. The Miz or Baron Corbin

Second Round – SmackDown Live (8/27 Baton Rouge, LA)

Kevin Owens or Elias vs. Ali or Buddy Murphy

Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews or Andrade

Semi-Finals – RAW (9/9 New York, NY)

Cesaro or Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander or Sami Zayn or The Miz or Baron Corbin

Semi-Finals – SmackDown Live (9/10 New York, NY)

Kevin Owens or Elias or Ali or Buddy Murphy vs. Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin or Apollo Crews or Andrade

Finals – RAW vs. SmackDown at Clash of Champions (9/15 Charlotte, NC)

TBD vs. TBD

