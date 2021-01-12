Watch: Kofi Kingston Confirms His Jaw Injury

✖

WWE announced during this week's Monday Night Raw that Kofi Kingston was unable to appear on the show due to a broken jaw. The former WWE Champion then confirmed the injury via an Instagram Live video while he was interviewing rugby player Tendai Mtawarira. He said at the beginning of the video, "I gotta apologize because I feel like I'm talking out of the side of my mouth and I'm dealing with a jaw injury right now. My mouth is only closing on one side and if I sound kind of funny, that's why. Ordinarily, I do a lot of imitations, impersonations, and impressions but I'm not doing that right now. I'm talking funny trying to figure this situation out."

It's possible that the injury took place back at the TLC pay-per-view, where Kingston and Woods dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The New Day. Kingston revealed via Twitter that he broke a few teeth during the match.

Kingston was forced to sit out for nearly three months in mid-2020 with a back injury, which led to E's initial return to singles competition. With Kingston absent and Big E over on SmackDown, Xavier Woods was left alone to face T-Bar of the Retribution faction during Raw. Some outside interference by the group resulted in Woods losing.

It wasn’t a King of The Ring qualifier or tournament match so it doesn’t count. #ad — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) January 12, 2021

WWE's next pay-per-view, the Royal Rumble, takes place on Jan. 31.