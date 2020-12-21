Kofi Kingston Reveals the Frightening Injury He Suffered During Sunday's TLC Event

✖

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods saw The New Day's 10th reign as tag team champions end on Sunday at the TLC pay-per-view. Kingston wound up taking the pin against The Hurt Business when, after Shelton Benjamin dispatched of Woods via his Paydirst finisher, Cedric Alexander tagged himself in and nailed the veteran with a Lumbar Check for the pinfall. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter later in the night revealing he suffered an injury during the match and broke off pieces of his teeth.

Kingston shared an image of two of the broken pieces via Twitter, while also writing, "Hats off to @Sheltyb803 and @CedricAlexander tonight. I'm still spiting out pieces of my teeth. You've officially earned my respect. Good battle! I'm thoroughly looking forward to the next one..."

Hats off to @Sheltyb803 and @CedricAlexander tonight. I’m still spiting out pieces of my teeth. You’ve officially earned my respect. Good battle! 🍻 I’m thoroughly looking forward to the next one...

———#wwetlc pic.twitter.com/utaHg478cX — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) December 21, 2020

Alexander's wife and AEW star Big Swole had the perfect response for Kingston's post.

The win now gives The Hurt Business control over the Raw Tag Team and United States Championships, giving everyone in the faction a piece of gold besides MVP.

The faction first formed over the summer when Bobby Lashley split from his (in-character) wife Lana and took up Porter's offer to become his manager. The two then started feuding with then US Champion Apollo Crews, adding Benjamin to their ranks as Porter consistently came up short at dethroning Crews of the championship (even after he introduced the title's new design). Lashley defeated Crews for the title at the Payback pay-per-view, and Alexander turned heel to join the faction the following week.

Check out the full results from Sunday's TLC event below: