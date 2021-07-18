✖

While WWE fans will often voice their support or disdain for a wrestler regardless of how they're positioned on television, the decision of whether or not a wrestler is a babyface or heel still falls to Vince McMahon. And in some instances, McMahon's decisions not only go against what vocal fans want but what the wrestlers want for their own character. Such is the case with The New Day, were originally debuted as a babyface trio in 2014 that was met with awful reception from live crowds. It wasn't until the group became heels that they hit their stride, eventually turning back into good guys and one of WWE's most popular acts.

Despite that, the three have openly stated on their podcast that they'd love to work as villains on television again. But Kofi Kingston confirmed in an interview with Metro that McMahon is vehemently against it.

"To be honest, we fantasize about it all the time. I tell people that I had the most fun in my career when I was yelling at children, and threatening to ground children, and threatening children," Kingston said.

He later added, "I used to love just doing out there and antagonizing children. They will always remember that moment of when, 'I cheered for this guy against The New Day, he threatened to ground me but my guy beat him.' I love that dynamic, it's so much fun and we think about it all the time, but these people won't stop cheering for us. These people like their pancakes and their Booty-Os too much."

One thing McMahon apparently tried to do recently was outright break up the trio by having at least one of them betray the group shortly after KofiMania ended in 2019. The three stopped that idea by telling McMahon they wanted no part in it.

"I know there were rumours for a while that certain things were pitched, but I think because we had been so adamant about not wanting to be broken up I think that's where people were like 'ehhh, I don't know if we should because they really don't want it,'" E told TalkSport earlier this week. "I can't really divulge the conversation, but even from the top of the business, the very head of what we do — you know exactly who I'm talking about — he directly told us 'hey, this is the idea' and we said, we're not feeling it. This was post-KofiMania. There were people who wanted it earlier [than that] as well."