WWE: More Details on Why Kushida Left

News broke late Monday night that Kushida, a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, had officially left the WWE. More details about his departure emerged on Wrestling Observer Radio, where Dave Meltzer clarified that Kushida opted to leave and that he is expected to be back in New Japan Pro Wrestling by mid-Summer. “The Time Splitter” had a nine-year run with the Japanese promotion from 2010 to 2019, becoming one of its most decorated junior heavyweights.

“He is done, his contract expired,” Meltzer said. “It was not a secret that he wasn’t going to stay and I know in WWE, the belief is that he starts with New Japan in June. That’s what they believe, and it’s probably the case. He signed a three-year deal and kinda wasted three years of his career.”

Kushida’s last NXT TakeOver match was a loss against Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 2021. He won the Cruiserweight title days later and held it for over 160 days, eventually dropping it to Roderick Strong in September. He would wrestle just 11 more matches before departing the company. He started teaming with Ikemen Jiro as the comedic tag team Jacket Time in mid-November and the pair were feuding with Von Wagner prior to his contract expiring this week. WWE has already moved him to the Alumni section of WWE.com.

This story is developing…