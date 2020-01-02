Watch: Lana Says She’s Received Death Threats over Bobby Lashley Storyline, FBI Has Gotten Involved

Love it or hate it, the Lana/Bobby Lashley/Rusev storyline has been one of the most talked about angles in recent months on WWE television. The latest chapter of the drama between the three took place on this week’s Monday Night Raw, in which Lana added the WWE fans to the growing list of reasons why her marriage with Rusev failed, then had Rusev sign papers in order for their divorce to be finalized. While Lana’s acting throughout the segments has been harshly criticized by fans, the angle has managed to turn Rusev back into a wildly-popular babyface. And after weeks of brawling, “The Bulgarian Brute” will finally get his hands on Lashey in a Tables match at the TLC pay-per-view on Sunday.

However some fans have been taking their reactions towards the storyline way too far. Lana explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com that both she and the WWE have received death threats ever since the storyline with Lashley began. She added that the threats have been so severe that the FBI has gotten involved.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

“… But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling,” she added.

Lana also took a strong stance against cyber-bullying in general.

“You know, cyber-bullying is a big cause of suicide,” Lana said. “And I just wanna speak out on it, as like, that is really, really, really wrong. It’s completely wrong. {eople really need to think before they comment. Because all they’re doing is they’re hiding behind a screen and they’re just, they’re being mean. And you know, do people want to be responsible for people killing themselves? I’m going to continue to strongly speak out about it because I think that there’s a lot, a lot of people that are victims of cyber-bullying and it really effects their entire life and it’s wrong and it needs to stop.”

Outside of WWE, both Lana and Rusev star in the new romantic comedy Another Version of You, which is available on digital download now.