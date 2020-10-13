Lana Wins Women's Dual Brand Battle Royal to Challenge for WWE Raw Women's Championship

✖

Lana has officially won the Women's Dual Brand Battle Royal and is now the number one contender for the WWE Raw Women's Championship against current champion Asuka. The second night of the WWE Draft might have been the majority of the focus for WWE Monday Night Raw, but one of the major things that was up in the air was who was potentially going to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. Opening up the opportunity to not only the women in Monday Night Raw but Friday Night SmackDown, Lana officially came out the winner.

Sixteen competitors were set in place from both brands, and the action got off to a quick start after Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler talked some trash at the start. But as soon as it got started the fists started flying, and the competitors starting flying out of the ring.

Quickly eliminating Tamina, Billie Kay, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax was making a major name for herself and even defended Shayna Baszler from being eliminated. But the favor wasn't returned as the remaining women worked together to eliminate Nia Jax. After several more eliminations, we were left with an unexpected final four competitors.

With Lacey Evans, Natalya and the Riott Squad's Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan all left, the Riott Squad was soon eliminated after with Lacey and Natalya being the final two in the match. With these two officially becoming part of Monday Night Raw with the second night of the draft, it could have gone either way.

The two of them continued to strike one another to the point where it took everything it had to hang in the ring, and it looked like Natalya was going to win it out. But suddenly, Lana, who had been thrown into a table by Nia Jax and not officially eliminated during the battle royal, knocked out Natalya and officially won the match.

This comes after a loss Natalya and Lana faced earlier in the night, and Natalya officially parted ways with Lana. It's clear that Lana felt a certain way about this and sneakily won the opportunity to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship on next week's Monday Night Raw. Sure makes Lana going through so many tables seem funny in retrospect. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!