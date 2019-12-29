WWE Fans Discover Lars Sullivan’s Previous Career in Adult Films

Lars Sullivan hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the summer, but “The Freak” once again found himself in the headlines this weekend. Numerous Twitter users discovered that, years before he started wrestling for WWE, Sullivan had a career working in homosexual adult films. The handful of photos, all but one of which was incredibly explicit, have been collected by various websites and Reddit threads (link is safe for work). By Sunday Sullivan (real name Dylan Miley) had deleted his Twitter account and changed his Instagram settings to private. But as of this writing neither he nor the WWE have released any statements regarding the revelation.

Back in May it was reported that Sullivan had used a pair of usernames on the Bodybuilding.com forum to write a long list of racist, homophobic and sexists posts. Miley released a statement apologizing for his past behavior.

“There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago,” Sullivan wrote. “They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

WWE punished Sullivan by making him attend sensitivity training and pay a $100,000 fine. According to a new report from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Sullivan apologized to numerous people after reports of his insensitive posts made their way online.

“WWE supports a culture of inclusion regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and we are committed to embracing all individuals as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide,” WWE wrote in a statement at the time. “Dylan Miley (aka Lars Sullivan) will be fined $100,000 and required to complete sensitivity training for offensive commentary uncovered from his past. WWE will also facilitate meetings for Dylan with community organizations to foster further discussion around the power of social media and the impact of your words.”

After making his pay-per-view debut at Super ShowDown, Sullivan injured his knee during a handicap match against the Lucha House Party on the June 10 episode of Raw. He was expected to be out of action for at least six months, but WWE has made no indication he’ll be back on television anytime soon.

Sullivan signed with the WWE back in 2013, but did not report to the WWE Performance Center until October 2014. He made his initial debut on NXT television in April 2017 and worked a series of squash matches starting in August of that year. He suffered his first pinfall loss at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II in June 2018 when he challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship.