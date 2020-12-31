WWE's Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik Invade NXT

✖

Legado Del Fantasma came out to the ring towards the end of tonight's NXT to paint a picture of the future, one that doesn't have their reign atop the Cruiserweight division ending anytime soon. Escobar told the NXT universe that his reign was going to continue in 2021, though as he started to reveal his first order of business, he was interrupted by none other than Monday Night Raw's Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, who took issue with him saying that his team controlled Lucha Libre.

Dorado said no one owns Lucha Libre, as it's for everyone, but Escobar cut him off, and then everyone flew into the ring. Before things could really kick off though they were interrupted by an official word from William Regal, who had declared they would be in a tag match later in the night.

It remains to be seen if either of these two stars will have a recurring role on NXT outside of this one appearance, though it would be great if they showed up more often, as it was refreshing to see them spotlighted against Del Fantasma, and I would love to see more of this feud.

It's probably just a one and done though, but who knows, maybe they'll pop up a bit more down the line.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

Johnny Gargano defends his NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff, "The Colossal" Bronson Reed faces Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to kick off the show, Roderick Strong battles Pete Dunne and nine NXT Year-End Award winners will be revealed tonight on the final NXT of 2020!

Here's the full card:

North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff

Roderick Strong vs Pete Dunne

Bronson Reed vs Isaiah Swerve Scott

Mercedes Martinez Returns to Action

Breezango vs Grizzled Young Veterans

NXT Year End Awards Revealed

