WWE's Liv Morgan and AEW's MJF Get Wrestling Fans Talking With New Photo

Wrestling fans love to see favorites from different companies get together and have some fun, and that is certainly the case with a new photo featuring two stars from WWE and AEW. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan posted a photo today with AEW star MJF, and in addition to the photo she captioned it with MJF's catchphrase "Better than you." Then MJF posted the photo and added Morgan's catchphrase "Watch me", and as you might expect, fans had a lot to say, though they weren't the only ones chiming in on the photo either. You can check out both posts and the photo below.

Morgan's former Tag Team partner Rhea Ripley chimed in, posting a Joker GIF, and many other fans followed suit with their own comments and GIFs, including calling them King and Queen, mentioning the Forbidden Door, and more. You can find some of our favorite reactions in the posts below.

Better than you pic.twitter.com/hokobjfos2 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 24, 2022

@KrymsonFiend wrote, "The mixed tag team you didn't know you needed but now you want nothing else." @Liv2Riot15 wrote "KING MEETS THE QUEEN!", and then @mjflover wrote, "They used each other's catchphrases omg I love this 🥰🥰🥰."

Both stars are busier than ever these days. MJF made his grand return to AEW TV after unleashing a promo on Dynamite that got everyone talking, and he would make that return at All Out. Now he has a chip he can cash in on a World Title shot if he so chooses, and Jon Moxley recently became a three-time AEW World Champion, so if he wants the Title he'll have to go through Mox.

The mixed tag team you didn't know you needed but now you want nothing else. https://t.co/b3D4b61FOV — Krymson (@KrymsonFiend) September 25, 2022

They used each other’s catchphrases omg I love this 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/m8rWbEsTVS — janie (@mjflover) September 24, 2022

Morgan has a match set for Extreme Rules, where she will face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match. It was Morgan's idea to add the stipulation, and on last night's SmackDown, she wanted to make a statement and show Rousey she was more than ready to go to whatever lengths she needs to in order to win.

She would take down Lacey Evans and then pick up a Kendo Stick but she would put it back down. The commentary team started to question whether she could go to that place in order to beat Rousey, and then Morgan picked up the Kendo Stick and delivered a beat down. Then she smashed Evans through a table after a leap off the top rope, and the message definitely seemed to be sent by the episode's end.

Let us know what you want to see for Morgan and MJF next in WWE and AEW in the comments!