WWE's Monday Night Raw and NXT brands have traded Superstars according to multiple reports. This week's NXT saw Mandy Rose make her surprise return to the brand during a match between Sarray and Gigi Dolin, which was followed by Aliyah turning her back on the rest of the Robert Stone Brand. According to PWInsider, Rose has officially jumped to NXT while Aliyah will be heading to the Raw brand. The 26-year-old impressed WWE officials during a recent trip and has been rumored for a main roster jump for "well over a month," according to Fightful Sean Ross Sapp.

The change of scenery could prove to be beneficial for both women. Rose's initial time on NXT was incredibly short and she was promptly bumped up to the main roster in late 2017 to join Paige as the female faction Absolution. She built real momentum in 2020, first by being involved in a romantic storyline with Otis before having a violent Loser Quits WWE match with Sonya Deville at SummerSlam. She was traded over to Raw shortly after but never managed to build any momentum while teaming with Dana Brooke.

Aliyah, real name Nhooph Al-Areebi, was signed back in 2015 but spent most of her time toiling on the undercard of NXT's women's division. It wasn't until she joined the Robert Stone Brand in 2020 that she started consistently getting featured on TV.

"YOU DESERVE IT! 👏 👏, 👏👏👏! YOU DESERVE IT! 👏 👏, 👏👏👏!" We agree with the CWC, you DO deserve this moment, @WWE_Aliyah. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fwcm6MSAjb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2021

Other recent roster moves were announced last week as Shotzi (Blackheart), Tegan Nox and Toni Storm all made the jump to Friday Night SmackDown. What do you think of this latest trade? Let us know in the comments below!

