Report: Injury Forced WWE to Change Survivor Series Plans

The Survivor Series card received some noticeable tweaks during this week's Monday Night Raw. On top of Drew McIntyre replacing Orton in the champion vs. champion bout with Roman Reigns, Raw was forced to replace both Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke with Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce on the Women's Survivor Series elimination tag match team. In the storyline it was because a) Shayna Baszler wound up hurting Rose in a six-woman tag match and b) Reckoning (Mia Yim) attacked Brooke backstage. But in reality, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, it's because Rose is dealing with an injury.

For those who missed it, last week's Raw saw a brawl break out between the members of Team Raw following a match between Nia Jax and Asuka. Jax tossed Rose over the top rope at one point, and the latter wound up landing awkwardly on the apron shoulder-first.

Hope Mandy Rose is ok. pic.twitter.com/w88goawMti — Jeff Cosetta (@JFree82) November 10, 2020

Meltzer also clarified that Brooke is fine and that her injury is merely apart of a storyline.

The storyline surrounding Team Raw is that Lana keeps trying to prove herself to both Jax and Baszler, only for Jax to repeatedly drive her through the commentary table. She's sent "The Ravishing Russian" crashing through the table for the past nine weeks.

Despite still not being a tag team, Royce and Evans seemed excited about being added to the match.

EXCLUSIVE: @LaceyEvansWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE may not be on the same page with each other, but they seem prepared to seize the opportunity as the newest members of #TeamRaw at #SurvivorSeries! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/I2tqhlgPOH — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 17, 2020

