WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre as the New Survivor Series Main Event
Drew McIntyre became a two-time WWE Champion on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Randy Orton in the main event and avenging his loss at Hell in a Cell. The result means the main event of Survivor Series has now changed, as McIntyre will now face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion bout. The two previously clashed at WrestleMania 35 in the middle of the card, but between their promo from last week's SmackDown and the character transformations both men have gone through many believed it was a possible main event for next year's WrestleMania.
Still, many fans believe the upcoming match on Sunday will be a severe upgrade from the previously-announced Reigns vs. Orton match. Check out some of the fans sharing their excitement in the list below!
#ANDNEWWWW@DMcintyreWWE! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/zEiPJxVbc1— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 17, 2020
Dancing In the Streets
WE GETTING ROMAN VS DREW pic.twitter.com/8Mn0V2HSei— Vic Damone Jr (@_cfoxx90) November 17, 2020
Big E Wants It
Roman vs Drew at Survivor Series pic.twitter.com/26dEgtJKE3— Eddie (@DetroitEddie313) November 17, 2020
Tremendous
DREW MCINTYRE VS ROMAN REIGNS
Tremendo main event. Survivor Series se vende solo. pic.twitter.com/5OmR8KplPw— De las luchas (@DeLasLuchas) November 17, 2020
A Serious Improvement
How #SurvivorSeries SZN started: How its going: pic.twitter.com/X4OD1gC5HU— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
Get Hyped
Man now I’m kinda excited For Survivor Series not gonna Lie, We’re gonna finally gonna get Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns 1 is the biggest babyface And 1 is the biggest heels, it’s just perfect. So glad Drew is champion once again 😄— Andres 😌🔥 (@WrestlingGuy435) November 17, 2020
A Closer Look
Sunday. pic.twitter.com/j07IPVRX3W— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 17, 2020
And Now This Is Them
If Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton and become the NEW WWE Champion
This will be me : pic.twitter.com/irvtKGimOV— Ayo Alexia 😳 #WeMissZelina 😔❌ ジョジョ🇨🇦 (@AyoItsJojo10) November 14, 2020