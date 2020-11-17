WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre as the New Survivor Series Main Event

Drew McIntyre became a two-time WWE Champion on this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Randy Orton in the main event and avenging his loss at Hell in a Cell. The result means the main event of Survivor Series has now changed, as McIntyre will now face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion bout. The two previously clashed at WrestleMania 35 in the middle of the card, but between their promo from last week's SmackDown and the character transformations both men have gone through many believed it was a possible main event for next year's WrestleMania.

Still, many fans believe the upcoming match on Sunday will be a severe upgrade from the previously-announced Reigns vs. Orton match. Check out some of the fans sharing their excitement in the list below!