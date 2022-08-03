WWE's Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women's Championship Against Sarray

Tonight's WWE NXT didn't start out on a high note for Toxic Attraction, as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were unsuccessful in reclaiming the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. They were clearly frustrated and so was Mandy Rose, and then it was Rose's turn to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Sarray. Sarray gave Rose a run for her money at several points throughout the match, but Rose was just too much to overcome, and Sarray would fall to Rose by the match's end. Rose wasn't done though, as she brought in a chair to attack Sarray. Thankfully Zoey Stark was there to help, saving her from what could have been a major injury.

Early on in the match, Rose was out to make a statement, attacking Sarray and slamming her down before going for a cover, but Sarray kicked out. Then Rose went for the cover again, but Sarray bounced back quickly and got to her feet. Rose went for a punch but Sarray countered. Rose returned with a kick but then her next punch ended up countered and Sarray flipped her down to the mat before going up top.

Sarray hit a big dropkick to Rose and knocked her down to the mat and then picked her up and slammed her down into a cover, but Rose kicked out. Sarray then charged at her in the corner but Rose slammed her down. Rose hit a running knee and went for the cover again, and this time it held, as Rose got the 3-count and the win, retaining her Championship.

Rose taunted the camera a bit and then grabbed a chair and brought it into the ring. Rose taunted Sarray again and then slammed it into Sarray's back. She followed up with more hits to the legs, and then she put it around Sarray's ankle, but Zoey Stark came out for the save.

Stark attacked Rose and ran her off, and Rose headed backstage with her Title in hand. Stark will be next to face Rose for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Heatwave, a shot she won after making her surprise return in a Battle Royal Number One Contender's match. Stark had been out for quite some time, and now she is just one match away from a NXT Women's Championship reign.

What did you think of the match and do you think Stark will walk away as the new NXT Women's Champion at Heatwave? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!