Mandy Rose Posts Stunning Swimsuit Photo to Celebrate July 4th

Mandy Rose took to Instagram on Saturday to post a draw-dropping patriotic swimsuit photo to help celebrate the 4th of July. By Sunday morning, the post had nearly 250,000 likes. The Friday Night SmackDown star wrote, "Running away from 2020 like... 🏃‍♀️HAPPY 4th everyone! Be safe out there! #happy4thofjuly." Rose hasn't wrestled on television since May 12, in which she and Otis came up short in a mixed tag match against Dolph Ziggler and her former best friend, Sonya Deville. With the exception of a segment on MizTV, the pair haven't had the chance to follow-up on the feud.

Andra Listenberger, a former WWE creative team member who played a major role in the Otis-Ziggler-Rose-Deville storyline, recently sat down for an interview with Ring The Belle.

"They were great to work with," Listenberger reiterated. "Everyone I worked with while I was at WWE was amazing. I was really lucky to collaborate with them and also with Otis and Tucker. They're all very professional. They all have things that they want to accomplish, and it's an interesting dynamic to have that collaboration with a writer and talent. I felt lucky that they kind of took me in and didn't make fun of me too much when I might not have known certain wrestling terms right off the bat. They were very welcoming to me."

Rose talked about how well her storyline with Otis went over with fans during an interview with ComicBook back in April.

"We didn't really know that it was going to be this huge, and it's really awesome and I'm really grateful and happy about it," Rose said. "But I really didn't expect it to be this crazy and such a positive story. And I think in these times too, it's nice to see such a happy ending for our fans and be able to perform and be able to demonstrate that. So yes, it's just really cool."

WWE's next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, takes place on July 19. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

