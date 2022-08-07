NXT Star Teases Jumping to WWE's Main Roster for the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

WWE's Adam Pearce announced on Friday that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships would be returning and that the winner of a tournament will be crowned the new champs. The former champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi, were suspended and stripped of the titles back in May after walking out on an episode of Raw over creative disputes (though there are already numerous reports that they're heading back to the company). WWE announced at the time that a tournament to crown new champions would take place, but updates about said tournament dried up almost immediately and the idea seemed to be scrapped.

But now both the tournament and titles are back with the first matches in the bracket taking place on tomorrow's Raw. There's no word on who will compete, but NXT's Mandy Rose seemed to hint that Toxic Attraction might try to get involved.

From Halloween Havoc 2021 to this year's Great American Bash, Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne utterly dominated the NXT Women's Tag Team Division, holding its titles for a combined 249 days across two reigns. Rose has also mentioned the idea of jumping back to the main roster in recent interviews.

"I'm super grateful for everything that has come my way this past year, but I have to say in the beginning I was a little taken back, of course. I really didn't know what the reasoning was — why I was going to go back to NXT but I knew in the back of my head and the back of my mind that this is going to be something really good, and anything I've ever done in my past before wrestling, I've always kind of had the drive and put in the hard work to create whatever I wanted to create and it's a blank slate s I can create whatever I want," she said on After The Bell.

"100%. I am definitely enjoying my time in NXT, but at the end of the day, of course, I want to be back on Raw and SmackDown and I think I will be and I think people better show some respect and show what I've accomplished at this point and whether it's defending my NXT Women's Title or whether I'm back up there trying to get the Raw Women's Championship or the 'SmackDown' Women's Championship," she later added.

