Maria Kanellis Shoots on WWE for Releasing Wrestlers During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett (Kanellis) were two of the 30+ wrestlers who were released by the WWE back in mid-April amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The timing was particularly terrible for the pair as they had just welcomed their second child two months prior. The pair had signed multi-year contracts the year prior and, according to a thread of tweets made by Maria on Wednesday, WWE had assured them that taking time away to have their child wouldn't affect their status with the company. Kanellis called WWE out for allegedly going back on their word, as well as being the only major wrestling promotion to release wrestlers during the pandemic.

Did you ever hear the one about the woman that was released from WWE during a pandemic 2 months postpartum after being told having another baby wasn’t an issue...? #milkmoney #moreonthatlater #onlywrestlingcompanythatreleasedpeople #NonEssentialFamily — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 1, 2020

There record numbers say differently. P.S. no other wrestling company released anyone!! https://t.co/CTF0aGCY89 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 1, 2020

She also clapped back at a couple of critics.

When last seen on television, the pair were involved in a storyline where Maria (as a heel) continuously berated Mike and teased the mystery that he wasn't the father of their second child. She later explained that he was always going to be revealed as the father and that the storyline was meant to turn him babyface (though it never got that far).

My husband. He was supposed to turn face. And do a story about recovery from addiction and motivation. But... that’s just too good. Too real. Too honest. And of course I was supposed to remain the bad guy. 😘 until I came back from maternity leave. Baby face momma!! https://t.co/XAlaxD869x — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 28, 2020

The pair, along with most of the wrestlers who were released on April 15, have to wait another two weeks before their "No Compete" Clauses expire. Several have teased jumping to other companies — Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows reportedly moving to Impact Wrestling while Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) has teased challenging AEW's Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

