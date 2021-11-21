Mariah Carey Gives a Surprise Endorsement to WWE’s Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and mentioned his love for Christmas music. “The Tribal Chief” even mentioned a funny story of blasting Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” in his car while dropping his daughter off for school as a way to playfully embarrass her. USA TODAY writer Doug Rush tweeted out that clip on Friday while writing that he wants to see Reigns and The Usos perform Carey’s hit song on an upcoming episode of SmackDown, which managed to get a reaction from Carey herself.

“Would love to see it!” she wrote. WWE.com even picked up on the interaction, writing, “A duet album between Carey and Reigns was something the WWE Universe didn’t know it needed until right now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1462234569848115202?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Elsewhere in that same interview, Reigns was once again asked about a possible WrestleMania match with The Rock. He downplayed the rumors that Rock might make some sort of appearance at Survivor Series tonight (it’s the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut), then brought up the potential for a match.

“I would, yes. I don’t know if he wants it, but yeah. It’s something we do in our family, as far as sports entertainment, WWE, professional wrestling,” Reigns said. “This is our platform, our family business. I fought one of my cousins the Usos, Jey Uso, about a year ago, and where better to solve problems than the squared circle?”

Reigns will face WWE Champion Big E in a Champion vs. Champion match in the main event of Survivor Series. Check out the full card for the show below: