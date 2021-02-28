WWE Hall of Famer Claims He's Preparing for a Return Match

It's been nearly three years since Mark Henry last stepped inside of a WWE ring to compete, but the former World Heavyweight Champion made the bold claim on a recent Busted Open Radio that he'll be back in action for one more match in the next six months.

The WWE Hall of Famer said (h/t Fightful), "I'd rather get punked out than get my ass whooped. Randy [Orton] is not someone to mess around with if you're not 100%,""I'm walking on two feet, I'm 325 pounds. I'm lighter and trimmer than I've ever been. I plan on having a match in the next six months. I just want to have one match. If Randy is the guy, then so be it. Believe me, I'll be ready and I won't be on one foot in a push scooter. I have to wrestle in this decade. I've got to. Big Show has wrestled in four (decades) and I've wrestled in three (decades). I can't let him have that over me."

Henry last appeared on WWE television during Raw's Legends Night back in January, where Randy Orton berated and mocked him while he was on a mobility scooter.

As for Big Show, the "World's Largest Athlete" officially signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week on a long-term contract and will work as both a wrestler and commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation.

"It's been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years," Show (real name Paul Wight) said in a press release. "AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It's no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless."

