Martha Hart Says She's Forgiven WWE for Owen Hart's Death, But Calls WWE Hall of Fame "Garbage"

This week's episode of the VICE documentary series Dark Side of the Ring will center around the tragic death of WWE legend Owen Hart. The former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion died at the age of 34 in May 1999 at the Over The Limit pay-per-view when an equipment malfunction caused him to fall from the rafters of the Kemper Arena in Kansas City to the ring below. Hart's widow, Martha Hart, plays a major role in the documentary and sat down with ComicBook.com prior to the episode's release. During the interview she discussed her feelings towards WWE, revealing that she has forgiven the company for what happened.

"I really wish everyone well, I do," Hart said. "I don't hold any grudges, and I hope life has been kind to all these people because life is hard. My life hasn't been easy either, and I wouldn't wish that on anybody. I've forgiven them all. I hope that people, they also know that you can forgive people, but that doesn't mean that you have to have a relationship with them either, right? The important part of this story was, there were wrong things done here and people need to be accountable, but at the end of the day, we have to move in a positive direction, and that means letting things go too, and forgiving, and I have."

However she hasn't changed her stance regarding Owen entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

"There's always been this talk that, 'Oh, we want to put Owen in the Hall of Fame.' Their Hall of Fame? They don't even have a Hallway of Fame," Hart said. "It doesn't exist. There's nothing. It's a fake entity. There's nothing real or tangible. It's just an event they have to make money. They put it on TV and have a celebration, and it's just so ridiculous. I would never even entertain it. It's garbage."

The Hart Family has seen Bret Hart (twice), Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and Stu Hart all receive their WWE Hall of Fame inductions. Davey Boy Smith, also known as The British Bulldog, is scheduled to be the latest family member to receive the honor as a member of the Class of 2020.

The season finale of Dark Side of the Ring will air at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night on VICE.

