Former WWE Star Marty Jannetty States "Murder Admission" Was Part of Wrestling Storyline

I think that we can all agree that 2020 has been a strange year, and the recent claim by former WWE star Marty Jannetty, originally one half of the super star tag team alongside Shawn Michaels in The Rockers, that he had murdered someone in a "drug deal gone bad" seems to have been a misguided attempt to create a wrestling storyline, making the year that much weirder! Jannetty's claim one way or the other has yet to be verified with regards to the alleged incident, though we'll definitely be following the story into the future.

Jannetty, who took to Facebook once again, went on a lengthy diatribe regarding how he had not actually murdered the man in question, but was instead attempting to simply gain attention for a wrestling storyline. The former WWE wrestler originally went into detail about how he had deemed it necessary to "hide the body" and his claim immediately opened up an investigation into the potential incident.

Jannetty's recent post on Facebook reads as such:

"I DID NOT MURDER THAT MAN!!!

It was just the beginning of a damn wrestling storyline..but OH MY GOD, OMG.. Didn’t the WORLD buy it??!! I never knew it could be that easy..I mean, INSIDE EDITION(whom Im a fan of even though they slant/favor democrat), PEOPLE MAGAZINE, TMZ, FOX NEWS, that fake ass National Inquirer,..and ALL MAJOR NEWS OUTLETS WORLD WIDE jumped on this story..it got so hot I had to drop it..when my Columbus, Ga. Police Department got involved, I knew I had to drop it…or as my bruh Snoop Dogg says “drop it like its hot, drop it like its hot” lol..loves ya Snoopy..

I even got pulled outta line at the Atlanta airport headed to Boston..my TSA security brothers mostly laughing and getting autographs n pics kept saying, “we sorry yo, we have to, you’re red flagged, you’ll be fine though, we gotcha back brother” and they did. Thank y’all my brothers!!"

Jannetty did not give the specifics of the wrestling match, or organization for which it would be linked if any, making the circumstances of this story that much stranger when all is said and done.

What do you think of the continuing strange tale of Marty Jannetty?