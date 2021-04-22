Watch: Mick Foley Delivers Dusty Rhodes' Hard Times Promo as Mankind

✖

Mick Foley uploaded a recent Cameo video to Twitter on Thursday, showing himself donning his classic Mankind mask in order to deliver his version of Dusty Rhodes' "Hard Times" promo. He performs the whole thing almost word-for-word, only changing things up when he replaces "The American Dream's" name with his own. He also closes it out with "Have a nice day!"

"Ever wonder what the immortal "HARD TIMES" promo by DUSTY RHODES would sound like covered by MANKIND? Your wait is over!" Foley wrote, tagging Cody, Brandi and Dustin Rhodes in the hopes that they would approve of it.

Foley's promo comes just one day after WWE released a new championship in its Signature Series line, this timing centering around Mankind.

"Initially a deranged miscreant who lurked in boiler rooms and shoved his fingers down opponents' throats, Mankind would later evolve into a humorous and intelligent fan favorite," WWE.com's description of the title reads. "After taking part in sports-entertainment's most shocking moment when he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker, Mankind flashed a toothless sneer that became a cheesy smile. His trusty 2-by-4 wrapped in barbed wire was replaced by a sock puppet named Mr. Socko. Now he thrilled audiences by first beating The Rock for the WWE Title and later teaming with The Great One as The Rock 'n' Sock Connection.

"WWE Shop is celebrating the unparalleled legacy of Mankind with the newest entry in our Signature Series of replica titles, each designed as an homage to one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history," the entry continues. "This title features a central plate modeled after the Attitude Era title that Mankind first won by defeating The Rock in January 1999, but with a brown strap and metal rivets reminiscent of his mask."

Back in October Foley was asked to once again reflect on one of Mankind's most infamous matches, the Hell in a Cell Match with The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. The WWE Hall of Famer casually mentioned that he's still paying for the injuries from that match to this day.

"Things did not work out like I'd have hoped," Foley told Metro. "The cell collapsing when I was chokeslammed still has fallout for me! 'I just paid $425 to remove my bottom flipper — which are false teeth which were knocked out in that cell — and I'll have to pay $15,000 or so to get those teeth fixed."