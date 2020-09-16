Mickie James Addresses Bizarre Ending to the Raw Women's Championship Match for WWE Raw

✖

Mickie James appeared alongside Trish Stratus on this week's edition of The Bump, and opted to address the elephant in the room when it came to her match from this week's i. For those who missed it, James competed against Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship and lost, but only after the referee inexplicably called for the bell once Asuka attempted to apply the Asuka Lock (even though James hadn't tapped). Reports have since come out stating the ending was a mistake on the referees part.

"I'm heartbroken. Like I did not... I can't even watch it, I'm so devastated. I pinned her!" James said.

Even Stratus was confused by the situation, watching the replay and thinking James was going for a pin.

"I feel like, the referee makes the call they feel is correct in that moment. I felt like I was still fighting, I tried to roll back to cover her and there was nothing," James said. "Obviously she reversed it to try and get it back in the Asuka Lock, but I think in that moment...I just, I don't know. I don't want to say I got screwed, but I may have gotten screwed."

Following James' bizarre finish, Asuka quickly turned her attention to a new challenger in Zelina Vega. James remains a six-time former women's champion, but she has not held a title since 2010.

During an interview with ComicBook earlier this week, James talked about how much fans have supported her on social media since returning from injury.

"It was so cool. It was not, I didn't expect it, not to that level," James said. "I was so overwhelmed. We all hope that what we've done with our history, you hope that it's connected with people and that people genuinely care," James said. "I was so excited to come back, but then the response from the fans, I was so happy. I'm still happy about it. It just fills me with joy to know that whatever I've done in my career thus far has connected with them that they love that much and respect me so much. That means a lot to me."

