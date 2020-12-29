The Miz Gets His Money in the Bank Contract Back on WWE Raw

✖

The Miz is once again Mr. Money in the Bank, thanks to a technicality that nullified his original cash-in back at TLC. For those who don't remember, The Miz and John Morrison crashed the WWE Championship Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles at the Dec. 20 show. Morrison handed the referee the briefcase at the time, and Miz was promptly added as a competitor in the match. He didn't win (Omos dropped him through a table, then McIntyre pushed him off a ladder), but he was back on Raw the following night trying to argue that he technically never cashed in the briefcase.

Adam Pearce appeared backstage during this week's Raw and promptly handed the briefcase back to Miz, much to his shock.

Though Miz previously won the WWE Championship via the Money in the Bank briefcase a decade ago, the contract no longer has the same career-altering momentum it once had. Two of the previous three briefcase holders (Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman) failed to become world champion on their cash-in attempt, and this year's MITB winner (Otis) lost the briefcase to Miz before he had the chance to use it.

Miz will have his first chance to use the briefcase next week, as McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship against Keith Lee during Raw's "Legends Night."

