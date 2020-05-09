WWE Money In The Bank: Two New Matches Announced For The Show

WWE has announced two new matches for Sunday's Money In The Bank PPV event. In a posting to social media and WWE.com, the company announced that Jeff Hardy will take on Cesaro on the Kickoff Show, while MVP and R-Truth will face each other on the main show. This brings the total card of the show to eight matches, including both the men's and women's Money In The Bank ladder match. The ladder matches are set to be unlike any of the history of the event, with them having been taped at company headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut recently. All male and female competitors will race to the top of the building (starting on the ground floor) in an attempt to retrieve the brief cases.

Jeff Hardy made his WWE return on Friday night on SmackDown, a segment which ended in a brawl between he and Sheamus. Now, Hardy will set his sights on Cesaro on Sunday night.

The updated card for WWE Money In The Bank is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

R-Truth vs. MVP

As always, ComicBook will have full coverage of Money In The Bank as it airs.

