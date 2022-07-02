WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Match Order Confirmed

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The six-match show will be the third consecutive WWE premium live event without a world championship match but will still feature the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Both of the company's women's championships, the United States Championship and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be up for grabs as well.

Fightful Select dropped the match order for the event during the Kickoff Show, which you can see below. You can check out who we think will win each match in the predictions slider here.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match : Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Omos vs. Riddle vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Madcap Moss

This story is developing...

h/t Fightful Select