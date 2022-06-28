WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

WWE's Money in the Bank 2022 event will take place this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was originally scheduled to be held in Allegiant Stadium and stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were originally featured in the event's advertising, but ticket sales resulted in the show getting moved to a smaller venue. The show will also mark the third consecutive pay-per-view without a world championship match as Reigns' next title defense against Lesnar won't happen until SummerSlam on July 30.

The show's main selling points are the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, both of which are loaded with immediate championship contenders. Seth Rollins is looking to recreate his famous 2015 cash-in, Drew McIntyre wants to ensure his championship match at Clash at the Castle happens, Riddle still wants to get revenge on The Bloodline for what happened to Randy Orton, Becky Lynch is trying to find new ways to claw her way back to the Raw Women's Championship and Asuka seems dead-set on thwarting Lynch at every turn.

Four other title matches are also on the card. Bianca Belair was originally going to face Rhea Ripley with the Raw Women's Championship on the line, but Ripley suffered an injury that resulted in her getting pulled from the show and eventually replaced by Carmella. SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will face her old training partner in Natalya, The Usos will put their unified tag titles on the line against the Street Profits and Theory will defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. The US Champ has been openly pushing for a match with John Cena at SummerSlam, which could determine whether or not he gets to keep the title until then.

One of the biggest curveballs the show could throw would be an appearance from Cody Rhodes. Despite tearing his pec and undergoing surgery after his heroic Hell in a Cell match, Rhodes was back on Raw this week and seemingly indicated he'll try and get revenge on Seth Rollins for attacking him with a sledgehammer. As of now, there's still an open spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Money in the Bank 2022 Full Card