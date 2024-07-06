WWE Money in the Bank: Drew McIntyre Wins Men’s Ladder Match

WWE‘s 2024 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event kicked off in Toronto with this year’s men’s ladder match. Six men competed for the briefcase that will give them a future title opportunity any time, any place. With a great mix of rising stars and formidable talents, it was truly anybody’s game when the bell rang. Several superstars came close to nabbing the green briefcase, including Chad Gable who had has hands around it when the ladder was taken out from under him. He had no choice put the drop to the mat, thwarting his opportunity at winning.

Carmelo Hayes and Andrade certainly had some shining moments as well, especially Andrade who recreated his sunset flip off the ladder and onto another from 2019’s Money in the Bank. Drew McIntyre has been clear about winning the briefcase and walking out of the night as the champion when he cashes in.

In a shocking turn of events (or maybe not so, as he did what he said he would), that’s exactly what happened. Jey Uso was close to claiming the briefcase but just as he was ready to unlatch it, McIntyre came back into the ring and hit him with a ladder, knocking him off balance and to the mat. He then ascended the ladder and snatched the briefcase for the first time in his career.

He has competed in four other Money in the Bank matches throughout his WWE career. With the lack of CM Punk shenanigans here it seems likely that if Punk is looming in the venue, he will attack when McIntyre attempts to cash-in, preventing yet another title win. Naturally, that would set up their SummerSlam match when Punk gets cleared to wrestle. The last time that Punk was in the same vicinity as McIntyre, “The Scottish Warrior” bloodied him backstage, so if there’s ever an opportunity for revenge, it’s tonight when he least expects it.

