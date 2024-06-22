WWE's Drew McIntyre Leaves CM Punk Bloody After Brutal Attack on SmackDown

CM Punk made his grand return to WWE TV on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and in his opening segment, he not only addressed Drew McIntyre but also teamed up with Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. In addressing McIntyre, he brought up how McIntyre quit after what happened at Clash at the Castle, which is why it was such a shock when McIntyre showed up on SmackDown next to a bloody and beaten CM Punk. McIntyre then picked him up and walked him all the way to the entrance ramp before throwing him down, and Punk had to be taken off in a stretcher and neck brace to the hospital afterwards.

MCINTYRE UNLEASHED

DREW JUST TOOK OUT CM PUNK!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MP9Jnqi8ds — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 22, 2024

McIntyre wasn't quite done making waves though. After dropping a bloody Punk on the ramp, security and medical personnel came out to break it up and check on Punk's status. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis also came out, but he first got in McIntyre's face and chewed him out for what he did to Punk. McIntyre didn't take kindly to that and shoved Aldis, who got right back in McIntyre's face and continued to yell at him.

There will definitely be repercussions for McIntyre's actions, even if he is a Monday Night Raw superstar since this occurred on SmackDown. This all means that McIntyre was also around for Punk's opening promo of the night, where he talked about all the shots McIntyre took at him while he was recovering from his injury.

WHAT LED TO MCINTYRE'S ATTACK

(Photo: A bloody CM Punk is taken out of the arena on WWE SmackDown - WWE)

Obviously this is revenge for what Punk did at Clash at the Castle, which WWE made sure to highlight at the beginning of the show. Punk now infamously slid into the ring dressed as a referee after the previous referee was temporarily knocked out. Punk jumped in and counted to two but then held up before the three count, with Drew slowly realizing that it was Punk and not another referee. McIntyre would attack Punk, but Punk hit a low blow on Punk that set him up for a pin from Damian Priest.

That leads us to tonight's show, which started out with Punk speaking about what happened at Clash at the Castle. "I was told I was gonna get jumped in Glasgow. I was told We needed to hire extra security in Glasgow, because if I interfered with the Title match, boy, they were going to have it. They're gonna have my head on a pike. I was gonna ruin everybody's day. Did I ruin everybody's day? And I hate to kick a man while he's down, but it's a little bit of Revenge, isn't it? Because for weeks, and they turned into months Drew McIntyre kicked me while I was down and because of promises I always made and promises I kept he wasn't just kicking me, he was kicking Chicago," Punk said.

Then Punk addressed McIntyre quitting on the Raw the next week, saying, "He couldn't take the pressure, he said he prayed for bad things to happen to CM Punk. So I prayed on him and I made bad things happen to him, and I was looking so forward to coming back here and making more bad things happen to him, but he has taken his ball and he has gone home."

Now McIntyre has made his next move, and it will be Punk's turn to respond. When that happens remains to be seen, but Money in the Bank is right around the corner. While he has been rumored to not be cleared by then, he could be cleared soon after, so that would be the place to make his next move on a big stage.

