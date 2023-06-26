WWE Adds New Title Match to Money in the Bank 2023 Ahead of Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon that Matt Riddle will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank this Saturday in London. "The Ring General" brought the IC title over to Monday Night Raw as part of the 2023 WWE Draft and has since surpassed one full year as champion. He and the rest of Imperium have repeatedly shown contempt for "The Original Bro," who still hasn't held a title since RK-Bro dropped their tag titles to the Usos in May 2022 and Randy Orton was written off WWE TV to recover from a back injury.

With rumors of Orton's impending return continuing to pop up and Gunther looking poised to break The Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest reign as IC Champion, the odds of Riddle winning on Saturday at The O2 Arena are slim. But if Gunther's last performance at a WWE pay-per-view set in the United Kingdom is any indication, it could be the best match of the night.

"It would be, obviously, a great accomplishment and maybe the biggest accomplishment of my career, to that date. But also, there's still some time to go, and I try to focus on what's right in front of me and make the best out of that situation. I don't try to get caught up in the future with what ifs and what could happen, even though it's not that far away. I think once it's all said and done, I'll be able to lean back and enjoy it a little bit. It would be very rewarding and a big accomplishment," Gunther said in a recent interview with Cincy 3:60 (h/t Fightful) when asked about breaking the decades-old record.

