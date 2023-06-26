WWE Raw Preview (June 26, 2023): Money in the Bank Go-Home, Ronda Rousey in Action

Tonight's Monday Night Raw will serve as the go-home episode for WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view this Saturday in London. Only one match has been confirmed for the episode, but three promo segments centered around upcoming pay-per-view matches have also been booked. Ronda Rousey, fresh off unifying the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships this past Friday, will compete in her first singles match of 2023 against Raquel Rodriguez as a preview for Rousey & Shayna Baszler's title defense against Rodriguez and a returning Liv Morgan. The promo segments will include Seth Rollins offering "an update on his condition" following last week's attacks from Finn Balor, a "Women's Money in the Bank Summit" involving all six of the ladder match's competitors and Cody Rhodes & Dominik Mysterio meeting face to face.

Rollins' segment all but guarantees another confrontation with Balor, who sabotaged Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship open challenge at the beginning of last week's Raw. He followed that up by jumping "The Visionary" on NXT after Rollins' defense against Bron Breakker.

Seth Rollins on His World Heavyweight Championship Reign

Even though he just won the title at the start of the month, Rollins has already successfully defended his new world title eight times on WWE TV, in dark matches and live events. It stands in stark contrast to Roman Reigns' run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as "The Tribal Chief" has only defended his title five times since the start of the year. That comparison is something Rollins happily welcomes.

"Immediately people are going to compare whatever my title reign is gonna be to what his title reign is gonna be, my stories to his stories, my character to his character, my promo to his promo and it's inevitable," Rollins said in a recent interview with The New York Post. "It's awesome. Great, I love it. Let's talk about it. It's only gonna make things more exciting. It's only gonna polarize people more. It's only gonna give people stronger opinions. Let's go. I love it. Whatever you got to say, you think about, I'm excited to hear it. I'm excited that we are both in great positions in the prime of our careers. Two different titles. Two different approaches."

