Sasha Banks Breaks Heel During Women's Championship Match At Money In The Bank

✖

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is much different than it has ever been before, but before it got to the big fight for the briefcases in WWE's corporate headquarters there were a few matches that had to be settled. Bayley defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against new challenger Tamina, but had help from her friend Sasha Banks. It was clear to many fans that Banks stole the show in the match, but it was something else that caught fans' attention as well. It turns out there was a brief moment in which Banks broke her heel.

Banks and Bayley were running around quite a bit during the match as they forced Tamina to chase them around, and in all of the confusion there was a moment where Sasha entered the ring and shook her heel a bit. It was clear then that she had broken it and was trying to get the final piece off.

Some fans took notice of this too and felt it was the reason Sasha then slapped Tamina in the face:

Sasha just slapped Tamina for breaking her heel 😭#MITB — James H. Williams (@JHWreporter) May 10, 2020

Lol Sasha slapping Tamina because she broke her heel. #MITB — 🦄👑DeadlyBrieGist~Brianna🌺🌷⚘ (@BriannaRGist) May 10, 2020

Sasha heel gave out lol — Cody no Covid (@__codyt) May 10, 2020

But for whatever reason she did end up slapping Tamina in the face, and broken heel or not, Sasha still played a key role in helping Bayley retain the WWE Women's Championship. The heel didn't slow her down, and definitely made fans wonder whether or not Banks would be turning on her friend anytime soon.

The two of them have been working together for the past few months, and fans are ready to see what's next for the duo. Seeing Sasha play off something like a broken heel without many issues also helps remind fans just how much fun she would be if she happened to be wearing the SmackDown Women's Championship around her waist instead of Bayley. Would they still be friends after all of that? It's currently unclear, but small moments like these help to keep Sasha hot in fans' minds for when that eventual break up does happen between the two of them. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.