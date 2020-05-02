WWE Money In The Bank: Title Match Added To The Card

Just eight days out from WWE's next PPV offering, Money In The Bank, a new championship match has been added to the card. As of Friday night, we only had five matches confirmed for the card, including the men's and women's Money In The Bank ladder matches, as well as WWE Championship match, WWE Universal Championship match, and a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship bout. Now, we can add a WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match to the card.

WWE announced on Saturday afternoon that The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) would defend their titles at Money In The Bank in a fatal four-way match against The Miz and John Morrison, Lucha House Party, and The Forgotten Sons.

During last night's edition of SmackDown, the Forgotten Sons had a surprising victory over the champs in a non-title match.

The updated WWE Money In The Bank card is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons

The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBA

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

The final competitor in the men's Money In The Bank match will be revealed during Monday Night RAW this week.

