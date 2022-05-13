WWE Money in the Bank Winners Reportedly Not in Vince McMahon's Plans for Top WrestleMania Matches

✖

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is on the horizon, and that means two WWE Superstars will walk away with Money in the Bank briefcases that can shake up the Title picture. We've already had an ad for the event that had Cody Rhodes saying this year's winners will get a Title shot at WrestleMania, and while some thought it was an error, the ad has played several times since and hasn't been edited. That's a change from previous years, and a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed more light on the situation, saying that the MITB winners aren't in the plans for WrestleMania's top matches.

According to the report, the only direct word from someone in the company is that nothing is definitive either way regarding how the Money in the Bank winners will be utilized, but another person noted that Vince McMahon already has plans in place for the top matches at WrestleMania 39, and the MITB winners "wouldn't be that."

In the past MITB winners typically get the briefcase and therefore the ability to cash it in at anytime on a Champion, therefore paving the way for interesting storylines and unexpected Title changes. Whether that means someone wins the Title and immediately gets defeated for it or a Champion retains only to have to have another match and lose their Title in the process, it's often a great way to throw a wildcard into the Title picture.

It doesn't seem that will be the case this time around though, and now the winners seem to be getting an automatic match at WrestleMania 39. It then remains to be seen what will happen with the Royal Rumble matches, which also reward winners with a WrestleMania 39 match. It is surprising that slots would be booked this soon for WrestleMania 39, as Money in the Bank happens next month, but we'll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

What do you think of the Money in the Bank changes? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!