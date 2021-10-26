WWE Moves Brock Lesnar and Other Free Agents to Raw, SmackDown and NXT Rosters

WWE’s new rosters for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown were made official this week following the events of the 2021 WWE Draft and last Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view. A number of wrestlers, whether they be injured or just off TV, were not picked for either show but PWInsider managed to get its hands on the internal rosters for WWE’s brands and noted where some of those free agents have been penciled in at. Brock Lesnar was the only wrestler given a storyline reason why he was declared a free agent (Paul Heyman’s backstage negotiations), but internally he’s still considered a SmackDown star. Lesnar was given a storyline suspension on last week’s SmackDown and reportedly won’t be back until the Royal Rumble in January.

The free agent moves include Asuka, Elias and Lucha House Party staying on Raw, Lesnar being placed on SmackDown and Dakota Kai (who seems to be the teased return at tonight’s Halloween Havoc) remaining in NXT. Bayley (out with an injury), Eva Marie (written off TV, reportedly working on a movie) and Lacey Evans (who just had a baby) still remain unassigned to any of the brands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Beast” was unsuccessful at dethroning Reigns at Crown Jewel thanks to outside interference from The Usos and Paul Heyman. He’ll reportedly get a rematch with Reigns at WrestleMania 38, marking the third time the pair have clashed at WWE’s biggest annual show. In an interview Sportskeeda prior to the match, Heyman crowned Reigns as Lesnar’s greatest rival.

“The Undertaker was very simple. History was made,” Heyman said. “Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. With John Cena, that was an intense rivalry between the poster boy for WWE, the most heavily hyped sports entertainer on the face of the planet against a former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar. With Roman Reigns, you have a completely different dynamic. You have someone that is also a Division I athlete and a champion. You have someone that could have gone into the UFC and smashed everybody. You have someone who matches up against Brock Lesnar. You have someone that’s equally credible as Brock Lesnar and there’s not a lot of human beings, let alone beings, on this planet or anywhere in the universe, hence Universal Heavyweight Champion, that can match up that way in terms of credibility with Brock Lesnar. I find the dynamic between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to be the great rivalry like the Lakers and the Celtics, or the Yankees and the Red Sox.”