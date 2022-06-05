Watch: MVP Releases Diss Track on Bobby Lashley Ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell

✖

MVP has some choice words for Bobby Lashley ahead of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The former United States Champion released a diss track on "The All Mighty" to WWE's YouTube channel titled "Fall Mighty," in which he called out some of Lashley's more regrettable angles in WWE before taking credit for his success as a two-time WWE Champion. He called him out for being a pushover as ECW Champion, how he saved him from the marriage angle with Lana and how Lashley only became relevant (and won the WWE Championship twice) after he aligned with Porter and formed The Hurt Business.

Lashley returned from injury to defeat Omos at WrestleMania 38, only for Porter to turn around and align with "The Nigerian Giant." Omos won the rematch thanks to interference from MVP, but then Lashley was able to win a Steel Cage match on an episode of Raw. MVP then beat Lashley via count out to pick the stipulation for a match at Hell in a Cell and went with a Handicap match pitting himself and Omos against the former world champ.

Will Porter and Omos pick up the win now that they have the numbers advantage? Will Lashley overcome the odds and move on from his former manager? Should Porter drop more of these diss tracks? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

WWE's Hell in a Cell takes place tonight at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Check out the updated card for the show below:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley vs. MVP & Omos

AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan vs. Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

The show marks the second premium live event in a row without a world championship match as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn't even on the card this time. He's reportedly going to face Riddle at Money in the Bank next month, though those plans now seem to be up in the air following WWE's decision to move the pay-per-view out of Allegiant Stadium and into the much smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena venue.