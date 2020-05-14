NBA Star Enes Kanter Wants to Become a WWE Superstar

✖

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter dipped his toe into the pro wrestling world back in September when he made an appearance at Madison Square Garden before Monday Night Raw for a segment with R-Truth. He rolled up Truth to become 24/7 Champion, but dropped the title back to Truth moments later. But based on a new interview with The Stadium this week, it sounds like Kanter could be back in a WWE once his NBA career is over.

"Oh, I'm definitely becoming a WWE wrestler, for sure," Kanter said. "I actually already have offers from WWE, but I'm like, 'Dude, I gotta finish my basketball career first.' But after my [basketball] career, I'm definitely becoming one."

Celtics center @EnesKanter told our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania he has been offered WWE deal and plans to accept after career. Kanter also discussed his public approach with his native Turkey, Russell Westbrook's policy for opponents and more. pic.twitter.com/gOvZhfYGae — Stadium (@Stadium) May 13, 2020

Standing at 6-foot-10, Kanter definitely has the height WWE loves. And it looks like he already knows a move or two.

WWE has seen its fair share of pro athletes make the jump to pro wrestling, with the latest example being All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski. "Gronk" signed a WWE contract back in March, then captured the WWE 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36 (a title he still holds to this day). Surprisingly, WWE didn't strip him of the title once he announced he was returning to the NFL

"Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football," WWE's initial statement read. "Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady...anytime, anywhere."

Gronkowski has since stated in interviews that he plans on defending the title throughout the upcoming NFL season.

"We need a lot of security," Gronkowski said in a video conference call with media the week of his return. "We need security everywhere. Every tunnel, every entrance. Everywhere in the stadium because I'm the 24/7 WWE title belt champion right now, of the world. Everyone is coming for me. My friends are coming for me and it's special right now to have it during this quarantine time because no one can find me. No one gets me. So I'm the champ for a while."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.