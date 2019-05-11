WWE Network To Be Pulled From Several Streaming Platforms, List Inside

If you’ve been watching the WWE Network via an older streaming platform, you may want to check this list to make sure you will still have access to the content moving forward.

WWE announced on Friday that the Network would be removed from several services that have outdated technology.

WWE sent out an email that lists the rationale behind the decision and names all of the devices that the Network will no longer be streaming on as of May 21st. The message reads as follows:

Our goal is always to provide you with the best possible viewing experience on WWE Network. Unfortunately, several device manufacturers have stopped updating the operating system of older products, which may impact your ability to stream high quality video. As such, the WWE Network app will no longer be available on the devices listed below starting May 21, 2019.

Amazon Fire Tablets

Apple TV (3rd Generation and earlier models)

LG- 2016 and earlier models

PlayStation 3

Samsung (2016 and earlier models)

Samsung and Sony Blu-Ray Players

Sony (non-android TVs)

Windows 10 Desktop

Xbox 360

The WWE Network launched in early 2014 and has been an international success since that time. The switch from a traditional PPV model to a streaming platform model certainly required some business adaptation for WWE, but the company has made it work and turned massive profits with the WWE Network.

For a wrestling fan, there’s never been a better or more worthwhile streaming service. Compared to buying full price PPVs in the past, the Network saves your average fan quite a bit money each year while also giving you access to a massive library of classic and original content.

WWE is planning on relaunching the Network this year with an entirely new interface, as well as possible tiered pricing structures that will offer differing content depending on the subscription level of the subscriber.

