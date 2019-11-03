Watch: WWE’s The New Day Cosplay as Professor Xavier, Magneto and Wolverine

Though he’s still recovering from surgery following an unfortunate Achilles tendon injury, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods still managed to step up his cosplay game this weekend when he, Kofi Kingston and Big E appeared at the Big Easy Con in New Orleans on Saturday dressed as Professor Xavier, Magneto and Wolverine. Woods suffered his injury during WWE’s recent tour of Australia in a tag match with The Revival, and is expected to be out of action well into 2020. Meanwhile Kingston and E competed at Crown Jewel in the nine-team World Cup Tag Team Turmoil match on Thursday, only to fall short when they were pinned by the eventual winners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Along with a few photos, the trio posted a video showing off their costumes while the classic theme from the 90s X-Men cartoon played in the background.

Within a day of posting his Xavier cosplay, Woods already had some impressive fan art.

New Professor Charles Xavier Woods profile pic courtesy of @AlteredBits 😁 #OffSeason pic.twitter.com/3ZL1aQcBkg — Austin Creed’s Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 3, 2019

Woods made it clear on social media following his injury that he has no intention of slowing down his non-wrestling projects, including his wildly successful YouTube channel UpUpDownDown.

Mans is injured. I’ll keep yall updated but as of right now I’m gonna stream a lot. Gonna hit cons a lot. Gonna post sponsored tweets a lot. Gonna eat pizza a lot. So many things to do! 1st cosplay coming next Saturday, I’m already laughing about ithttps://t.co/lTgxrMscbc — Austin Creed’s Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 22, 2019

His recovery time, which he refers to as the “Offseason,” has given him the chance to create some pretty hilarious videos.

Woods has gone viral numerous times for his cosplays, donning outfits from such franchises as Mortal Kombat and Streets of Rage. He’s also not afraid to dress as some of his fellow wrestlers, as he and Mikail Mosley recently appeared at a convention dressed as the IIconics.